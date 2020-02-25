OpTic Gaming L.A.'s Dashy hints switch to SMG role

OpTic Gaming Los Angeles appear to be making a change after a poor start to the Call of Duty League season.

Brandon “Dashy” Otell may be switching roles from the M4 assault rifle to an SMG, based on a brief tweet posted Monday by the Canadian star.

In 2019, Dashy made it to third place in the Call of Duty World League Championship. But nearly a month after the CDL’s launch, OpTic Gaming has only picked up three map wins. They currently sit at the bottom of the standings.

There has been no official confirmation from OpTic about Dashy’s role change.

OpTic’s next official match will be their Los Angeles Home Series, from March 7-8.

—Field Level Media