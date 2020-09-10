OpTic Gaming L.A. re-sign SlasheR, Kuavo, Drazah

After cutting ties with a number of players, OpTic Gaming Los Angeles announced Wednesday that Austin “SlasheR” Liddicoat, Kenny “Kuavo” Williams, and Zack “Drazah” Jordan will remain part of their team for the 2021 Call of Duty League season.

The team made the retention announcement on Twitter, adding, “More coming soon ...”

OpTic came in ninth place in the inaugural CDL regular season this year with a 10-17 record and 100 points. However, the team improved on that by tying for fifth in the playoffs.

On Tuesday, OpTic parted ways with Darien “Hollow” Chverchko plus three reserves, Brandon “Dashy” Otell, Martin “Chino” Chino and Jevon “Goonjar” Gooljar-Lim. Another substitute, Jordan “JKap” Kaplan announced his retirement on Sept. 2 after a career that saw him win two Call of Duty world championships.

The only player on the roster whose status has yet to be confirmed is Thomas “TJHaLy” Haly.

The Call of Duty League’s free agency period begins on Monday.

—Field Level Media