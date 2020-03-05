OpTic Gaming L.A. move SlasheR to AR, Dashy to SMG

Winless and alone in last place in the Call of Duty League, OpTic Gaming Los Angeles announced a roster shift Wednesday.

Austin “SlasheR” Liddicoat will move to the assault rifle (AR) role with Brandon “Dashy” Otell becoming a submachine gun (SMG) player.

OpTic general manager Eric “Muddawg” Sanders announced the changes on Twitter.

“We need to be better,” Muddawg said. “Statistically, based off the standings, we’ve played the top four teams, but that doesn’t matter. We’ve built this roster to win championships, and if we can’t compete with every team, then we’re not in the spot we want to be at.

“We are going to move Dashy to an MP5/SMG player. We think his aggressiveness will be able to help us get some more kills around the map while simultaneously letting SlasheR, who is another traditional main AR player, control those power positions.”

Muddawg added, “We have too many assault rifles on this team. Unfortunately right now the meta is one assault rifle, four SMGs, so we have to do our best to adapt to that.

“The team goal for the next week is to just grind as hard as we can really prepare for our L.A. homestand event (on Saturday and Sunday). After that, we have three weeks off where we can really evaluate what we are going to do next.”

OpTic Gaming Los Angeles (0-4) lost 3-2 to the Paris Legion and 3-0 to the Chicago Huntsmen in the CDL’s Launch Weekend, Jan. 24-26 in Minneapolis. A 3-0 loss to the Atlanta FaZe and a 3-1 defeat to the Florida Mutineers followed on Feb. 22 in College Park, Ga.

—Field Level Media