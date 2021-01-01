Paris Legion name 'Theory' coach, reveal 2021 roster

It took a few months, but Paris Legion finally announced its new coach and roster for the 2021 Call of Duty League season.

COD veteran Dylan “Theory” McGee, who had his best success playing for Team Kaliber, will replace England-native coach Joshua-Lee “Joshh” Sheppard. Joshh announced in September he was returning to competing.

Theory, from the U.S., competed in the Call of Duty for more than a decade, winning two championships with Kaliber in the “WWII” season.

After Paris Legion finished the 2020 season in 10th place, Joshh gave up coaching and the entire roster was released. The new players for Paris Legion will be England’s Matthew “Skrapz” Marshall, 23, and Americans Luis “Fire” Rivera, 18, Ulysses “AquA” Silva, 24, and Nicholas “Classic” DiCostanzo, 26.

Paris Legion’s roster announcement means all CDL teams have now revealed their lineups.

The new CDL format will allow just four main players instead of five.

--Field Level Media