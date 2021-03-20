Legion, Thieves prevail in CDL Stage 2 openers

The Paris Legion powered to a sweep and the Los Angeles Thieves eked out a victory Friday in Week 1 action at the Call of Duty League’s Stage 2.

The Toronto Ultra, the host team for this week’s matches, fell 3-2 to the Thieves. The Legion routed the Minnesota Rokkr 3-0. The four teams in action were all making their Stage 2 debut.

The 2021 Call of Duty League is broken up into five stages, with teams competing for seeding at the major event at the end of every stage. Teams earn points for their stage results, and the top eight teams in the standings will compete in the season-ending, $2.5 million Call of Duty League Championship.

On Thursday, the Thieves opened with a 250-183 win on Garrison Hardpoint, but the Ultra replied with a 6-4 victory on Raid Search and Destroy. After Los Angeles won Raid Control 3-1, Toronto claimed Checkmate Hardpoint 250-115 to force a decisive fifth map. The Thieves emerged with a 6-5 win on Miami Search and Destroy to claim the series.

The Legion beat the Rokkr 250-216 on Raid Hardpoint, 6-5 on Miami Search and Destroy and 3-0 on Raid Control.

Stage 2 continues on Saturday with three matches:

--Paris Legion vs. OpTic Chicago

--Minnesota Rokkr vs. Florida Mutineers

--Seattle Surge vs. Dallas Empire

Call of Duty League Stage 2, Toronto Home Series standings -- match W-L record (overall map W-L, map differential):

Group A

T1. Atlanta FaZe: 1-0

T1. Los Angeles Thieves: 1-0

T3. Los Angeles Guerrillas: 0-0

T3. London Royal Ravens: 0-0

T5. Toronto Ultra: 0-1

T5. New York Subliners: 0-1

Group B

T1. Paris Legion: 1-0

T1. Seattle Surge: 1-0

T3. Dallas Empire: 0-0

T3. OpTic Chicago: 0-0

T5. Florida Mutineers: 0-1

T5. Minnesota Rokkr: 0-1

