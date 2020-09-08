Paris Legion release entire seven-player roster

The Paris Legion released all seven players from their inaugural roster on Tuesday.

Matthew “KiSMET” Tinsley, Denholm “Denz” Taylor, Luke “Louqa” Rigas, Conrad “Shockz” Rymarek, Zach “Zed” Denyer, Timothy “Phantomz” Landis and Paul “Breszy” Breszynski were set free. They are available to join other teams for the 2021 Call of Duty League season.

“We want to thank all of these fantastic players that fought until the last second of the season with pride. We wish them the best of luck in the future,” Paris Legion said in a statement.

Paris Legion, who ended the regular season in 10th place, joined Toronto Ultra, Seattle Surge, Los Angeles Guerrillas, and Minnesota ROKKR in dropping at least five players over the past week.

—Field Level Media