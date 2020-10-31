Shockz, Louqa sign with COD Challengers squad

Conrad “Shockz” Rymarek and Luke “Louqa” Rigas found landing spots after they were cut loose by the Paris Legion in the Call of Duty League, signing to compete in Call of Duty Challengers.

Both players will join the highly competitive Renegades team in COD amateur play, which has revamped its tiers of competition for 2021 in select regions. COD Challengers has moved to a Scouting Series and an upper-level Challengers Elite program in North America and Europe to better identify its levels of play.

Schockz and Louqua will join holdovers Lincoln “Fighta” Ferguson and Amer “Pred” Zulbeari on the Renegades’ roster. Daniel “Swifty” Hickey, Jayden “Setzyy” Hewitt and Kerrin “Crimzah” Turner are gone from last season’s Renegades squad.

Renegades have yet to decide if they will return to play in the Asia-Pacific Region or relocate the North America of Europe regions in order to utilize the new Scouting Series and Challenger Elite programs. If Renegades stay in the APAC Region, they will not be able to participate in Challenger Elite.

The Paris Legion finished in 10th place in the inaugural Call of Duty League, with the team releasing its entire roster after the season. Renegades, meanwhile, won 10 APAC tournaments from May to August this year.

