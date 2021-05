Paris Legion added Alex “Zaptius” Bonilla, formerly of the London Royal Ravens, to their roster Tuesday ahead of Stage Four of the 2021 Call of Duty League season.

Zaptius, 22, will replace fellow American Nicholas “Classic” DiCostanzo in the lineup, per Dot Esports.

The Legion have lost six of their last seven matches to slip to 11th place in the overall standings with 60 CDL points and a 5-13 match record.

Paris will face the Atlanta FaZe to kick off Stage Four on Thursday.

