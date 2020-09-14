Call of Duty League shifts equipment as 2021 season begins

Call of Duty pro team competition in the 2021 season will be played on a PC, and all players must use a controller approved by the league.

The announcement was made Monday, with the league saying, the “change provides players with expanded choice of controller, allowing them to select the League-approved controller style that works best for their game.”

Mouse and keyboard peripherals may not be used.

Players can choose their own controller from a list of options pre-approved by the league.

The league announcement came on the first day of the league’s season, meaning free agents may begin negotiating contracts with teams. A flurry of moves are expected to be made as several Call of Duty teams dropped players from their rosters in the past week.

The 2021 season schedule has yet to be announced. The Dallas Empire are the defending champions after they trounced the Atlanta FaZe on Aug. 30 to capture a $1.5 million prize and the Call of Duty League title.

