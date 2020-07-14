CDL playoff dates announced; NY series sets viewership mark

The Call of Duty League released the 2020 playoff schedule Tuesday, culminating with the championship weekend on Aug. 29-30.

The double-elimination $100,000 postseason tournament begins on Aug. 19-23. Teams will compete as duos in two round-robin pools of six. Eight teams will then compete in the playoffs until four remain.

The final four City Circuit teams move on to the championship weekend to determine the City Circuit Finals winner.

The league also announced Tuesday that last weekend’s New York Subliners’ Home Series had the highest viewership of the season, reaching a peak of 115,000 during a match between the Chicago Huntsmen and Atlanta Faze. That topped the previous high of 113,000 during the Atlanta Home Series.

Additionally, New York’s 3-0 sweep of the Huntsmen in Sunday’s final was the most watched Home Series final of the season with 96,000 viewers.

“The New York Home Series was an outstanding event. The storylines, the gameplay, the viewership — they all reflect the hard work and resiliency that everyone in the league continue to show in the face of a challenging year,” CDL commissioner Johanna Faries said in a news release. “Fans are showing such passionate support for their teams and cities; it’s been exciting to see unfold in our inaugural season. We remain focused on delivering in top-quality ways and are looking forward to what should be an exciting postseason.”

The CDL season continues this weekend with the London Royal Ravens’ Home Series, followed by the final event of the regular season with the Toronto Ultra’s Home Series from July 24-26.

