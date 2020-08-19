Top seeds Atlanta, Dallas aim to regain dominance in playoffs

With nearly a month gone by since the regular season concluded, it’s difficult to know whether momentum will play any role when the inaugural Call of Duty League playoffs get underway Wednesday.

But momentum seemed to go by the wayside in the final month of the regular season, anyway, making what once seemed like a four-team race instead a wide-open sprint to the finish.

Make no mistake, the foursome of Atlanta, Dallas, Florida and Chicago still look like the favorites with their top-four seeding and first-round byes (and in the case of the FaZe and Empire, second-round byes, as well).

But after accounting for nearly 60 percent of all points accumulated and every series win in the season’s first nine weekends after Launch Weekend, the top four seeds accounted for just one win and 45 percent of the total points accumulated in the regular season’s final three weekends.

In other words, if there is any momentum to be had entering the 12-team playoffs, it may not necessarily be on the side of the favorites.

After the COVID-19 pandemic forced the CDL to go to an online-only format, the top four teams didn’t miss a step. Over the next six series, FaZe, Empire and Huntsmen each won a series, while the Mutineers won three.

But the New York Subliners broke the four-team stranglehold on the league, winning the New York “home” series in Week 11. The win vaulted them into fifth place, where they remained through the next two weekends.

The Toronto Ultra entered the regular season’s final weekend in 10th place and facing the prospect of entering the playoffs in the loser’s bracket, facing a win-and-go-home scenario from the get-go. But playing in their “home” series, the Ultra turned in their performance of the season the last weekend in July, winning the series to vault into seventh place — and beating Chicago, Dallas and finally Atlanta in the final.

The win moved the Ultra into Round 1 of the winner’s bracket, where they will face London on Thursday.

“It’s definitely a good time to peak right now,” Toronto’s Anthony “Methodz” Zinni said after their win. “Ideally you want to be the best we’ve been all year at the last tournament of the year, which is coming up, obviously playoffs and the big championship weekend. This is a very good start and we have some good momentum heading into champs, which is incredible.”

So now the top four seeds will hope the benefits of season-long dominance — free passes into the second and third rounds — will outweigh whatever advantages getting hot late to improve playoff position bring to teams such as Toronto and New York.

And having the best players don’t hurt, either.

Take a look at the standings: Atlanta took the top seed with 280 points, followed by Dallas (260), Florida and Chicago (230 apiece), and it’s no surprise that the five MVP finalists come from those four squads.

** Anthony “Shotzzy” Cuevas-Castro: After hooking up with Dallas prior to the season, Shotzzy has become one of the best players in the CDL. After a rough start in the eyes of some, Shotzzy has picked up his play of late — evidenced by the Empire being the only one of the top four teams to get a series win in the last three weekends of the regular season. Last month he hinted at a return to Halo is a possibility, however.

** Dylan “Envoy” Hannon: On a Chicago team loaded with talent, Envoy has carried over his success in Black Ops 4 with Gen.G to the CDL. His breakout season can be attributed to his ability to pick up crucial points and his dominance in Search & Destroy.

** Cesar “Skyz” Bueno: The Mutineers’ Main AR may be the biggest reason for their surprising run this season. When Florida went on a run of winning three of four series in which they competed in the early summer, Skyz was as big a reason as any for the success.

** McArthur “Cellium” Jovel & Chris “Simp” Lehr: It’s fitting that Atlanta, the team with the top record, has two MVP finalists. Cellium finished just behind Simp for the team lead in kill/death ratio at 1.14 (Simp is at 1.16). He also has the most kills in a Search and Destroy game this season. Simp is the 2019 World Championships MVP and in April set the CDL record for kills with 49 ... then broke it the next day with 50.

Call of Duty League playoffs

Dates:

Aug. 19-23: Playoffs (Final four decided)

Aug 29-30: Championship weekend (champion crowned Aug. 30)

Format and order:

Playoffs through semifinals

Best-of-5

Map 1: Hardpoint

Map 2: Search and Destroy

Map 3: Domination

Map 4: Hardpoint

Map 5: Search and Destroy

Finals:

Best-of-9

(Winner’s bracket champion starts with 1-0 lead)

Map 1: Hardpoint

Map 2: Search and Destroy

Map 3: Domination

Map 4: Hardpoint

Map 5: Search and Destroy

Map 6: Domination

Map 7: Hardpoint

Map 8: Search and Destroy

Prize pool:

1st: $1.5 million

2nd: $900,000

3rd: $600,000

4th: $450,000

5th-6th: $300,000

7th-8th: $175,000

9th-10th: $100,000

11th-12th: No prize money

Seeding format:

Seeds 9-12: Start in loser’s bracket Round 1, where one loss means elimination. They begin play Wednesday.

Seeds 5-8: Start in winner’s bracket Round 1. They begin play Thursday.

Seeds 3-4: Start in winner’s bracket Round 2 (quarterfinals). They begin play Friday.

Seeds 1-2: Start in winner’s bracket Round 3 (semifinals). They begin play Saturday.

Final regular-season standings:

1. Atlanta FaZe, 280 points

2. Dallas Empire, 260 points

T3. Florida Mutineers, 230 points

T3. Chicago Huntsmen, 230 points

5. New York Subliners, 140 points

T6. London Royal Ravens, 120 points

T6. Toronto Ultra, 120 points

T6. Minnesota Rokkr, 120 points

T9. OpTic Gaming Los Angeles, 100 points

T9. Paris Legion, 100 points

T11. Seattle Surge, 50 points

T11. Los Angeles Guerrillas, 50 points

—Field Level Media