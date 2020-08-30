Empire, FaZe advance to CDL championship match

The match that felt like a season in the making lived up to the hype Saturday. And now Call of Duty League fans will get a Round 2.

The Atlanta FaZe and Dallas Empire — the top two seeds in the CDL playoffs, will face off in the league championship match on Sunday after the FaZe rebounded from a loss to the Empire in Saturday’s winners-bracket championship to advance out of the losers bracket.

The Empire will begin with a one-map lead in the best-of-nine championship match by way of advancing out of the winners bracket. The winner will take home $1.5 million, while the loser will get $900,000. If Sunday’s match is anything like Saturday’s battle between the FaZe and Empire, fans will be in for a treat.

The $4.6 million, double-elimination playoff bracket began with all 12 CDL teams. Eight teams were eliminated in last week’s playoffs, with the final four survivors advancing to Championship Weekend.

On Saturday, the Empire opened the match with a 250-230 win on Azhir Cave Hardpoint, holding off a late run by Atlanta. But the FaZe carried the late momentum forward, winning 6-4 on Gun Runner Search and Destroy and then taking St. Petrograd Domination 161-153 behind 27 kills from Chris “Simp” Lehr to grab a 2-1 lead. But Dallas evened the match with a tight 250-239 win on Gun Runner Hardpoint and took the match with a 6-3 win on Rammaza Search and Destroy. Indervir “iLLeY” Dhaliwal had 10 kills to lead the Empire in that last map.

In the losers bracket, the Chicago Huntsmen — the No. 4 seed in the event — ended the sixth-seeded London Royal Ravens’ Cinderella run with a 3-1 win to open play Saturday. London opened the match with a 250-224 win on Rammaza Hardpoint, but it was all Chicago after that. The Huntsmen won 6-4 on Rammaza Search and Destroy, 160-145 on Gun Runner Domination and 250-166 on St. Petrograd Hardpoint

In the losers-bracket final, the FaZe played like a team reeling from a loss but ultimately better than its competition, losing 250-166 on Gun Runner Hardpoint before blowing past the Huntsmen 6-5 on Arklov Peak Search and Destroy, 168-147 on Gun Runner Domination and 250-239 on Sr. Petrograd Hardpoint.

Chicago pocketed $600,000 for the third-place finish, while London made $450,000 for fourth.

Call of Duty League playoff results and prize money

Prize pool:

1. TBD — $1.5 million

2. TBD — $900,000

3. Chicago Huntsmen — $600,000

4. London Royal Ravens — $450,000

5-6. OpTic Gaming Los Angeles, Toronto Ultra — $300,000

7-8. New York Subliners, Florida Mutineers — $175,000

9-10. Minnesota Rokkr, Paris Legion— $100,000

11-12. Los Angeles Guerrillas, Seattle Surge — No prize money

—Field Level Media