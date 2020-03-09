Empire top R0KKR to win CDL Week 4 in LA

The Dallas Empire were none too intimidated by OpTic Gaming Los Angeles’ home-crowd advantage Sunday, breezing by the hosts in the semifinals before edging the Minnesota R0KKR in a thrilling Grand Final to win Week 4 of the Call of Duty League at the Shrine Expo Hall near downtown L.A.

Sunday proved to be quite a contrast from the previous day, as both teams to sweep through group play on Saturday were one-and-done on Sunday.

After sweeping through the Group A playoffs, OpTic faced a Dallas team that had to first advance out of the Group B losers’ bracket earlier Sunday. After sweeping the Florida Mutineers 3-0, Dallas immediately fell behind L.A. in the semi, losing 250-172 on Gun Runner Hardpoint. But the Empire caught fire and won the next three maps: 6-2 on Gun Runner Search and Destroy, 160-156 on Hackney Yard Domination, and 250-204 on Rammaza Hardpoint.

Like OpTic, the Atlanta FaZe swept through their group on Saturday. And like the Group A winners, the Group B winners failed to make it out of the semis.

After the R0KKR swept the Seattle Surge in the Group B losers’ final, they battled the FaZe in a best-of-thriller in which nearly every map was tightly contested.

After the R0KKR opened with a 250-221 win on Azhir Cave Hardpoint, the FaZe took the next two maps, 6-4 on Gun Runner Search and Destroy and 180-130 on Hackney Yard Domination. But the R0KKR answered with a 250-247 win on Rammaza Hardpoint, then won the decisive map, 6-2 on Piccadilly Search and Destroy, to make its first Call of Duty League Grand Final.

In that Grand Final, the R0KKR were once again taken to the limit in the best-of-five match, but this time they fell one map short in their effort at a reverse sweep.

Dallas won 250-181 on Rammaza Hardpoint then took St. Petrograd Search and Destroy 6-4 to jump out to a 2-0 lead. Minnesota answered with a 158-149 win on Gun Runner Domination and 250-247 on Hackney Yard Hardpoint. But Dallas had the final answers, winning 6-2 on Gun Runner Search and Destroy to win the championship.

It was the Empire’s first title in two trips to the Grand Final this season, having lost 3-0 to the Chicago Huntsmen in London in early February.

Dallas will host the next competition, as well, on March 28-29.

The Empire took home $50,000 and 50 league points for the win, with Minnesota getting $30,000 and 30 points.

Final Call of Duty League Week 4 standings & payouts:

1. Dallas Empire, $50,000 (50 points)

2. Minnesota R0KKR, $30,000 (30)

3-4. OpTic Los Angeles & Atlanta FaZe, $10,000 (20)

5-6. Seattle Surge & Florida Mutineers, 10 points

7-8. Los Angeles Guerillas & New York Subliners

