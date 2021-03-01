OpTic, Empire move up in Call of Duty standings

OpTic Chicago and the Dallas Empire pulled into a tie for second with the Los Angeles Thieves, posting victories on Sunday in the final day of Super Week in the Call of Duty League.

OpTic beat the Florida Mutineers while the Empire blanked the Thieves 3-0.

The New York Subliners beat the Seattle Surge 3-1 in the only other matchup on Sunday.

The league had to resort to a revamped, rescheduled week of competition, Feb. 22 through Sunday, due to severe winter weather across much of the United States.

The 20 matches postponed from Weeks 2 and 3 became part of Super Week, with the results affecting the seeding for the Major I Tournament, set to start on Wednesday.

OpTic fell in Garrison Hardpoint, 250-229, but rallied with consecutive victories over the Mutineers in Checkmate SND (6-5) and Checkmate Control (3-2) before clinching the matchup in Checkmate Hardpoint 250-178.

The Empire topped the Thieves in Raid Hardpoint, 250-212, in Checkmate SND (6-5) and Raid Control (3-1) for the sweep.

The Subliners had a rough start, falling in Raid Hardpoint 250-205 before taking Miami SND 6-3 and Raid Control 3-0 over the Surge. New York then won Moscow Hardpoint 250-226.

The Major I Tournament begins Wednesday and runs through Saturday.

Wednesday:

London Royal Ravens vs. Toronto Ultra

Florida Mutineers vs. Seattle Surge

Thursday:

Los Angeles Guerrillas vs. Los Angeles Thieves

New York Subliners vs. OpTic Chicago

The remainder of the schedule is to be determined.

Call of Duty League standings, with point total, match won-loss record and game won-loss record

1. Atlanta FaZe, 50 points, 5-0, 15-6

2T. OpTic Chicago, 40 points, 4-1, 14-6

2T. Dallas Empire, 40 points, 4-1, 14-7

2T. Los Angeles Thieves, 40 points, 4-1, 12-7

5. New York Subliners, 30 points, 3-2, 11-7

6. Minnesota Rokkr, 30 points, 3-2, 10-8

7. Paris Legion, 20 points, 2-3, 10-11

8. Los Angeles Guerrillas, 20 points, 2-3, 8-13

9. Toronto Ultra, 10 points, 1-4, 9-13

10. Florida Mutineers, 10 points, 1-4, 6-13

11. Seattle Surge, 10 points, 1-4, 6-14

12. London Royal Ravens, 0 points, 0-5, 5-15

--Field Level Media