ROKKR announce four players to rebuilt roster

The Call of Duty League’s Minnesota ROKKR announced four new roster additions for the 2021 season on Tuesday, as Preston “Priestahh” Greiner, Dillon “Attach” Price, Michael “MajorManiak” Szymaniak and Lamar “AccuracyLA” Abedi all joined the team.

After going 2-0 at home on the league’s launch weekend in January, and advancing to the semifinals in an early home series at Atlanta and the finals at consecutive series in March, the ROKKR began to struggle.

Once the Call of Duty League returned with online play because of the COVID-19 pandemic, instead of in-person matchups, their results were lacking. Minnesota finished the Call of Duty League’s inaugural season in eighth place with 120 points.

In the playoffs, the ROKKR were eliminated in the first round 3-1 by the New York Subliners.

With the CDL now moving to four-on-four play, the team let go of all seven players on its roster in a Sept. 7 announcement.

Priestahh and MajorManiak played together last season on the Atlanta FaZe, which advanced to the Aug. 30 championship where they were defeated 5-1 by the Dallas Empire. Attach and AccuracyLA were teammates on the Subliners last season, with the team finishing in fifth place in the regular-season standings.

