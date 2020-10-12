ROKKR to host all-women COD tournament

The Call of Duty League’s Minnesota ROKKR will host an all-women Call of Duty: Warzone Tournament on Oct. 29 with a $10,000 prize pool up for grabs.

The third event in the ROKKR’s four-event series called “Women of the eRena,” continues the team’s efforts to make gaming and pro esports more inclusive.

The tournament will be contested among teams of four players with a qualifying round added Oct. 21 to give more teams the chance to participate. The deadline to register at the eFuse website is Oct. 20 at 10 p.m. EST.

The Oct. 29 tournament will be broadcast live on ESPN’s Esports Twitch channel starting at 5:30 p.m. EST. Lottie van-Praag and Jess Brohard will serve as host/casters.

The event will not only feature the ROKKR’s Ashley “MIDNITE” Glassel, Aeriel Powers of the WNBA’s Washington Mystics will captain a four-player team. Female gamers and streamers from all throughout the esports landscape are scheduled to participate.

