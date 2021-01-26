Call of Duty League releases 2021 schedule

The Call of Duty League unveiled its schedule for 2021 with format changes dotting the league’s second season.
The league will be played online this year, though some Home Series events remain intact from 2020’s inaugural campaign. Each tournament will be a part of five stages throughout the season.
Each stage features three weeks of group play followed by a Major event. The top two teams from each Major head group selection for the next stage.
The schedule thus far:
Stage 1:
Feb. 11-14: Atlanta FaZe Home Series
Feb. 18-21: CDL Home Series
Feb. 25-28: CDL Home Series
Week of March 1: Stage 1 Major
Stage 2:
March 18-21: Toronto Ultra Home Series
March 25-28: CDL Home Series
April 1-4: Los Angeles Guerrillas Home Series
Week of April 5: Stage 2 Major
Stage 3:
April 22-25: London Royal Ravens Home Series
April 29-May 2: Paris Legion Home Series
May 6-9: Dallas Empire Home Series
Week of May 10: Stage 3 Major
Stage 4:
May 27-30: OpTic Chicago Home Series
June 3-6: Florida Mutineers Home Series
June 10-13: Los Angeles Thieves Home Series
Week of June 14: Stage 4 Major
Stage 5:
July 1-4: Seattle Surge Home Series
July 8-11: New York Subliners Home Series
July 15-18: Minnesota RØKKR Home Series
Week of July 19: Stage 5 Major
