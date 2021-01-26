Call of Duty League releases 2021 schedule

The Call of Duty League unveiled its schedule for 2021 with format changes dotting the league’s second season.

The league will be played online this year, though some Home Series events remain intact from 2020’s inaugural campaign. Each tournament will be a part of five stages throughout the season.

Each stage features three weeks of group play followed by a Major event. The top two teams from each Major head group selection for the next stage.

The schedule thus far:

Stage 1:

Feb. 11-14: Atlanta FaZe Home Series

Feb. 18-21: CDL Home Series

Feb. 25-28: CDL Home Series

Week of March 1: Stage 1 Major

Stage 2:

March 18-21: Toronto Ultra Home Series

March 25-28: CDL Home Series

April 1-4: Los Angeles Guerrillas Home Series

Week of April 5: Stage 2 Major

Stage 3:

April 22-25: London Royal Ravens Home Series

April 29-May 2: Paris Legion Home Series

May 6-9: Dallas Empire Home Series

Week of May 10: Stage 3 Major

Stage 4:

May 27-30: OpTic Chicago Home Series

June 3-6: Florida Mutineers Home Series

June 10-13: Los Angeles Thieves Home Series

Week of June 14: Stage 4 Major

Stage 5:

July 1-4: Seattle Surge Home Series

July 8-11: New York Subliners Home Series

July 15-18: Minnesota RØKKR Home Series

Week of July 19: Stage 5 Major

