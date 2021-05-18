Seattle Surge part ways with Jacob 'Decemate' Cato

Jacob “Decemate” Cato’s tenure with the Seattle Surge of the Call of Duty League is over after 15 days.

The Surge announced Tuesday there was a mutual parting with Decemate.

“The Seattle Surge and JT “Decemate” Cato have decided to mutually part ways as we prepare to move forward into Stage IV of the CDL season,” the team said on Twitter. “We would like to thank JT and wish him the best on his future endeavors.

“Surge player operations and coaching staff are working hard in order to recruit a replacement ahead of Stage IV.”

Decemate joined the Surge on May 3, prior to the final week of Stage 3, but was unable to provide a boost to the struggling squad that has just 50 points and resides in last place in the 12-team league.

Decemate, 23, said he understands that things didn’t click the way both sides had hoped.

“Good luck to the boys on Seattle,” Decemate said on Twitter. “Felt like I wasn’t the piece that could fit in and get us the wins everyone wanted. They are all absolute champions and I have nothing but respect and love for them, organization, and fans.”

Group play in Stage IV begins on May 27.

