'Enable' reveals he's been benched by Surge following poor start

After a slow start to the 2020 Call of Duty League (CDL) season, the Seattle Surge have benched Ian “Enable” Wyatt, according to his comments during a recent livestream chat.

“I actually got benched, for the time being,” Enable said in response Thursday to a viewer question regarding whether or not he had participated in scrims in the past week.

Despite a roster stacked with veteran talent, the Surge have yet to find the success that fans and pundits expected of the team. After four losses in five series since the start of the season, the Surge have won just one series against the Los Angeles Guerillas at the London Homestand on Feb. 9.

Enable did not address his possible replacement, but New York Subliners substitute Doug “Censor” Martin took to social media to support Enable while appearing to leak that Casey “Pandur” Romano would take Enable’s spot.

“@Enable he’s handling it EXTREMELY well. Major props to Ian, I wanna see him bounce back & see what Casey can do,” wrote Censor in a Twitter post on Friday.

The new-look Surge next play in the Los Angeles Home Series on March 7-8.

