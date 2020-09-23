Seattle Surge add Loony, Gunless, Prestinni to roster

The Seattle Surge announced the additions of Daniel “Loony” Loza, Peirce “Gunless” Hillman and Preston “Prestinni” Sanderson to their Call of Duty League roster on Wednesday.

The three players join Sam “Octane” Larew on the Surge, who were eliminated in the first round of the Call of Duty League playoffs. They finished the regular season in 11th place with a 5-18 record.

Octane was the lone holdover from a massive roster move on Sept. 4. On that day, the Surge released players Ian “Enable” Wyatt, Josiah “Slacked” Berry, Casey “Pandur” Romano, Nicholas “Proto” Maldonado and Bryan “Apathy” Zhelyazkov, along with Search and Destroy analyst Ted “TeddyRecKs” Kim.

Gunless competed for the Chicago Huntsmen last year before being benched in favor of Prestinni, who joined the team to reunite with his brother, Arcitys.

Loony ended the season on the bench for the Toronto Ultra.

