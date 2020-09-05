Surge, Ultra release most of their rosters

The Seattle Surge and Toronto Ultra parted ways with most of their players in a post-playoffs roster purge.

The two Call of Duty League teams, which concluded their first seasons last weekend, announced the roster changes on Friday.

The Surge released players Ian “Enable” Wyatt, Josiah “Slacked” Berry, Casey “Pandur” Romano, Nicholas “Proto” Maldonado and Bryan “Apathy” Zhelyazkov, along with Search and Destroy analyst Ted “TeddyRecKs” Kim.

“You helped us start our journey and we are excited to see where yours takes you next,” the Surge wrote on Twitter in announcing the departures. “We wish you all the best of luck.”

That leaves 23-year-old Sam “Octane” Larew as the building block for the Surge in 2021.

In Toronto, the Ultra dropped six players: Nicholas “Classic” DiCostanzo, Carson “Brack” Newberry, Daniel “Loony” Loza, Alejandro “Lucky” Lopez, Mehran “Mayhem” Anjomshoa and Adrian “MettalZ” Serrano.

They announced they are retaining Scot Cameron “Cammy” McKilligan, 20, and Tobias “CleanX” Juul Jonsson, a 20-year-old Dane. They will join holdovers Ben “Bance” Bance and Anthony “Methodz” Zinni to form the core of the team.

“Thank you to our exiting @TorontoUltra teammates for an unforgettable year and for everything you taught me in my first GM season,” general manager

Dominique Gelineau posted to Twitter. “You’ve all got a bright future ahead and I’m excited to see where your careers go from here. Stay safe and hope to compete against you in 2021!”

The Surge were eliminated in the first round of the Call of Duty League playoffs, with the Ultra ousted in the fourth round. The Dallas Empire beat the Atlanta FaZe last Sunday for the league championship.

Seattle finished the regular season in 11th place with a 5-18 mark. Toronto’s 11-13 record was good enough for seventh place.

—Field Level Media