Players' comments hint at mid-February start for CDL season

The 2021 Call of Duty season might not begin until mid-February, based on recent comments from a pair of OpTic Chicago team members.

Last year’s campaign began in late January, but discussions by Seth “Scump” Abner and Dylan “Envoy” Hannon on December episodes of the “Eavesdrop Podcast” point to a later debut.

Scump refers to the league competition as “still a while away,” and Envoy appears to back up Scump’s comment by saying there was still “a month and a half or so before the first event.”

Call of Duty and the video game’s publisher, Activision, have not indicated a formal starting date. The league will be played online only due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The podcast is run by OpTic Chicago’s CEO, Hector “H3CZ” Rodriguez.

The Call of Duty League announced last summer that its second season would feature four-on-four competition rather than five-on-five.

The Dallas Empire claimed the title in the first season, knocking off the Atlanta FaZe.

