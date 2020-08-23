Dallas Empire's Shotzzy named Call of Duty League MVP

Dallas Empire rookie Anthony “Shotzzy” Cuevas-Castro was named the Most Valuable Player of the 2020 Call of Duty League on Sunday.

A 2018 Halo world champion, the 19-year-old Shotzzy joined the Empire on Oct. 15, 2019.

He was criticized for his play early in the season, but turned things around and helped the Empire win three Home Series titles. Dallas finished second in the regular season standings with a 23-12 record and 260 CDL points.

“From the beginning of the year with all the hate and just putting my head down and putting so many hours into improving day to day and have it pay off like this is a special feeling,” Shotzzy posted on Twitter. “Thank you for the support this year you guys all have been amazing.”

The Empire defeated the Toronto Ultra 3-2 on Saturday to advance to the upper-bracket final at the Call of Duty League playoffs. They will face the Atlanta FaZe on Saturday.

