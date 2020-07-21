OpTic L.A's SlasheR might sit out '21 if CDL stays online

OpTic Gaming Los Angeles’ Austin “SlasheR” Liddicoat stated in a social-media post that he might sit out next season if the Call of Duty League (CDL) retains its current online format.

The CDL launched earlier this year with a format that saw live events scheduled to be played in the markets of all 12 teams. However, the coronavirus pandemic shut down action for a month, and when play resumed, all matches were held online only with teams competing remotely.

Complaints over unreliable online connections and controversial league decisions have been prevalent since action restarted in mid-April.

SlasheR has weighed in more than once, and on Saturday he tweeted, “Baring a miracle the league will more than likely be online next year I have a lot to think about more than likely will take time off. I will not put myself thru this anymore. we suffer because their central south servers cant work properly”

Minnesota Rokkr coach Brian “Saintt” Baroska replied to SlasheR, writing, “ Feel horrible for yourself and all the other west coast players right now, the system is so (lousy).”

Seattle Surge player Sam “Octane” Larew added, in an apparent reference to the weekend series, “We tried 3 Texas severs and every single one lagged.”

SlasheR’s comments could carry extra weight considering his status as a past world champion. He was part of Team Envy’s Call of Duty World League Championship title squad in 2016.

OpTic Gaming Los Angeles (80 points, 8-15 record) sit in eighth place in the CDL after losing two of three matches last weekend in the London “home” series. OpTic fell 3-2 to the Florida Mutineers, beat the Surge 3-1, then lost to the Mutineers again, 3-1.

