LA Guerrillas add 'Spart,' 'Vivid' to roster

The Los Angeles Guerrillas added Kris “Spart” Cervantez and Reece “Vivid” Drost to their roster in advance of their Call of Duty League homestand next weekend.

The team announced the move on Twitter but didn’t indicate whether they’d move into the starting lineup for the 1-3 squad, which is in eighth place in the league.

Spart, 18, was part of Atlanta FaZe’s academy team that won the Challengers Atlanta Open last weekend.

Vivid, 20, started 2020 with Hybrid Gaming, the most recent stop in his pro career that started in December 2018.

The Guerrillas and OpTic Gaming Los Angeles will host the Los Angeles Home Series on March 7 and 8.

—Field Level Media