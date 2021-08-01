Rokkr top Ultra to reach grand final

The Minnesota Rokkr defeated the Toronto Ultra 3-0 to win the upper-bracket final on Saturday at the Call of Duty League’s Stage 5 Major and secure a spot in Sunday’s grand final match.

In the elimination bracket matches, the Los Angeles Thieves beat the New York Subliners 3-1, the Seattle Surge stopped the Atlanta FaZe 3-2, the Dallas Empire beat the Thieves 3-1 and OpTic Chicago took down the Surge 3-2.

The Rokkr will await the last two elimination bracket matches to find out their opponent, as OpTic Chicago and Dallas face off first, with the winner to meet the Ultra in the elimination bracket final.

The survivor of that match faces the Rokkr in the grand final.

A victory would secure the $200,000 top prize.

The Rokkr swept past Toronto, winning 250-225 on Checkmate Hardpoint, 6-4 on Raid Search and Destroy and 3-1 on Garrison Control.

OpTic Chicago rebounded from their Friday loss to Toronto and turned back the Surge by rallying after dropping the opening map on Moscow Hardpoint 250-188. Chicago then took a 6-5 victory on Raid Search and Destroy and a 3-0 triumph on Checkmate Control before falling in the fourth map 250-204 on Raid Hardpoint.

OpTic sealed the win 6-2 on Standoff Search and Destroy.

Dallas also dropped the first map in its bid to reach the Sunday matches, falling to the Thieves 250-187 on Checkmate Hardpoint before rebounding to take the next three maps: 6-5 on Miami Search and Destroy, 3-2 on Garrison Control and 250-234 on Moscow Hardpoint.

All playoff matches have been best-of-five, but Sunday’s grand final is best-of-nine.

Sunday’s schedule:

Dallas Empire vs. OpTic Chicago

Empire/OpTic winner vs. Toronto Ultra - lower bracket final

Empire/OpTic/Ultra vs. Minnesota Rokkr -- grand final

Call of Duty League’s Stage 5 Major prize pool:

1. $200,000, 75 CDL points -- TBD

2. $120,000, 60 CDL points -- TBD

3. $80,000, 50 CDL points -- TBD

4. $40,000, 40 CDL points -- TBD

5-6. $20,000, 30 CDL points -- TBD

7-8. $10,000, 20 CDL points -- TBD

9-10. no money, 10 CDL points -- Florida Mutineers, London Royal Ravens

11-12. no money, no CDL points -- Los Angeles Guerrillas, Paris Legion

