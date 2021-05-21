FaZe, Subliners tops among Stage Four groupings

The 2021 Call of Duty League season reaches its second-to-last event next week, and on Friday the Stage Four groups were unveiled.

The CDL held a selection show, as it has for the prior stages, in which teams dictated the makeup of each group.

The Stage Three winner, Atlanta FaZe was put in Group A while the runners-up, the New York Subliners, were placed into Group B.

From there, Atlanta and New York selected other teams and placed those teams in either group.

With the first option, Atlanta landed the Stage Two major champion Toronto Ultra in Group B.

New York used its first decision to place OpTic Chicago in Group A.

Stage Four is made up of three weeks’ worth of online group play during which every team will play a best-of-five match against the other five in their pool.

The top three from each group will start in the Stage Four winners bracket; those finishing fourth, fifth and sixth begin the double-elimination tourney in the losers bracket.

Stage Four begins on Thursday, while the Stage Four Major at the Esports Stadium in Arlington, Texas begins June 17.

Here is how the full Group process finished for Stage Four of the 2021 Call of Duty League season:

Group A

Atlanta FaZe

OpTic Chicago

Los Angeles Thieves

Minnesota RØKKR

Paris Legion

Seattle Surge

Group B

New York Subliners

Toronto Ultra

Dallas Empire

Florida Mutineers

Los Angeles Guerrillas

London Royal Ravens

--Field Level Media