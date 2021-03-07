Subliners advance to loser’s bracket finals in CDL Stage 1 Major

The New York Subliners swept OpTic Chicago on Saturday to advance to the loser’s finals at the Call of Duty League’s Stage 1 Major.

The Subliners will face the loser of the upper-bracket final between the Dallas Empire and Atlanta FaZe on Sunday.

The Subliners crushed OpTic Chicago in Round 5, 250-155 on Crossroads Hardpoint, 6-1 on Garrison Search and Destroy and 3-1 on Checkmate Control.

The CDL’s 12 teams were seeded in the $500,000 Major based on their group-play results in Stage 1.

The Major champion will earn $200,000 and 75 CDL points. The runner-up will receive $120,000 and 60 CDL points.

Earlier Saturday, the Subliners defeated the Los Angeles Guerrillas 3-1 and OpTic Chicago took down the Los Angeles Thieves 3-1 in Round 4 of the loser’s bracket to set up their match.

The Subliners cruised to a 250-189 difference on Checkmate Hardpoint, dropped a 6-3 decision on Miami SND, took Garrison Control 3-0 and finished off the victory, winning 250-227 on Raid Hardpoint.

OpTic Chicago opened with a 250-190 win on Crossroads Hardpoint, lost a 6-5 decision on Raid SND, defeated the Thieves 3-1 on Checkmate Control before clinching with a 250-166 victory on Raid Hardpoint.

The Thieves and Guerrillas finish in 5th-6th place, earning $20,000 and 30 CDL points.

The winner of Sunday’s loser’s final will play the victor from the winner’s final later Sunday.

Call of Duty League Stage 1 Major prize pool and point distribution

1. $200,000, 75 CDL points

2. $120,000, 60 CDL points

3. $80,000, 50 CDL points

4. $40,000, 40 CDL points

5-6. $20,000, 30 CDL points -- Los Angeles Thieves, Los Angeles Guerrillas

7-8. Florida Mutineers, Toronto Ultra -- $10,000, 20 CDL points

9-10. Minnesota Rokkr, Paris Legion -- no money, 10 CDL points

11-12. Seattle Surge, London Royal Ravens -- no money, no CDL points

--Field Level Media