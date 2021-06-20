FaZe triumph, reach CDL's Stage 4 Major final

The Atlanta FaZe booked their trip to the grand finals, with the Dallas Empire and OpTic Chicago also staying alive in the lower bracket Saturday in the Stage 4 Major.

Atlanta defeated the Toronto Ultra 3-1 in the upper-bracket final, helping FaZe claim their spot in Sunday’s championship match.

In lower-bracket action Saturday, Dallas topped for New York Subliners 3-1 and Chicago dumped Minnesota RØKKR 3-1. Dallas and Chicago will do battle Sunday, with the victors advancing to the lower-bracket final against Toronto later in the day.

Whichever team emerges from the lower bracket will take on Atlanta in the championship showdown Sunday.

All 12 Call of Duty League teams entered the Stage 4 Major seeded based on their results in Stage 5 group play. The champion will receive $200,000 of the $500,000 prize pool, and the runner-up will get $120,000.

All matches are best-of-five except for the grand final, which will be best-of-nine.

On Saturday, FaZe got off to a strong start with a 250-91 in on Rad Hardpoint. The Ultra responded with a 6-1 victory on Standoff Search and Destroy, but Atlanta came back with a 3-2 win on Raid Control and 250-220 decision on Moscow Hardpoint.

In lower-bracket action, the Empire won their opening map 250-211 on Garrison Hardpoint, then dropped the second 6-2 on Miami Search and Destroy. Dallas then moved on with wins on Garrison Control (3-0) and Checkmate Hardpoint (250-154).

OpTic scored an early decision, 250-180 on Checkmate Hardpoint, before falling 6-4 on Raid Search and Destroy to even the match. Chicago claimed victory with a 3-1 win on Checkmate Control and a 250-215 margin on Garrison Hardpoint.

Call of Duty League Stage 5 Major prize pool, with money and point Call of Duty League point distribution

1. $200,000, 75 CDL points

2. $120,000, 60 CDL points

3. $80,000, 50 CDL points

4. $40,000, 40 CDL points

5-6. $20,000, 30 CDL points

7-8. $10,000, 20 CDL points -- Florida Mutineers, Seattle Surge

9-10. no money, 10 CDL points -- Los Angeles Guerrillas, Paris Legion

11-12. no money, no CDL points -- Los Angeles Thieves, London Royal Ravens

--Field Level Media