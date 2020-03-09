Last-place Subliners sign Mack

The New York Subliners announced the signing of Makenzie “Mack” Kelley following their last-place showing at the Los Angeles Home Series.

Playing for Hybrid Black in January, Mack finished second at the 2020 Call of Duty Challengers Launch Weekend Open. That followed first-place finishes in smaller events including AGN Indianapolis 2020 in November and AGN Charlotte 2019 in September.

Mack is expected to initially serve as a substitute for New York.

He now joins a Subliners team that is tied for last place in the Call of Duty League with 10 points. New York inserted Nick “Happy” Suda into the starting lineup in place of Trei “Zer0” Morris ahead of last weekend, but the Subliners were eliminated in L.A. following losses to the Dallas Empire and Florida Mutineers.

New York’s next series will be in Chicago in April.

—Field Level Media