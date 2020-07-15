Subliners proving to be foe no CDL team wants to face

Throughout the 2020 Call of Duty League season, four teams have been the clear class of the league, pulling away from the rest of the field with each passing week.

But with only two weeks remaining until the playoffs, the hottest team in the league may be sitting in the No. 5 spot. And the New York Subliners clearly have their eyes set on not only playing with the league heavies, but beating them.

Just like they did on Sunday.

After falling to the second-place Chicago Huntsmen in the second round of group play last Saturday, the Subliners bounced back to make it to Sunday, then blitzed both the London Ultra and the Huntsmen in a rematch in the final to pick up their first series win of the season (in the New York “home” series, no less).

It may be too late in the season for New York to crack the top four in the standings before the regular season ends (and get an accompanying bye in the early rounds), but the Subliners are all about how they end the postseason, not how they start it.

“I would definitely feel confident going into playoffs right now with how the team is,” Dillon “Attach” Price told the media during a conference call Tuesday. “I think with (the New York win) we have a lot of momentum and then just confidence in ourselves. And when you have that you can also just keep playing and be able to get top placing (with) maybe a couple more wins, which would be incredible.

“Luckily for us, we only play in one more home series (London this weekend before getting a bye in the final regular-season series). So we’re going to have a lot of time to really refine our game, practice on what we need to do and just be ready and be refreshed going into champs.”

But the Subliners have been refining their game since early May, starting with a Week 7 sweep of “host” Florida — a team that currently sits in third place and still has two series remaining.

That showing earned the Subliners 20 points. In the six weeks before that, New York had accumulated 20 points total. In the five weeks beginning with Florida, the Subliners have accumulated 110.

The low point of the season for New York was likely a last-place finish in Week 3. Immediately afterward, the club added Makenzie “Mack” Kelley to the roster. After a bye the following week then a 10-point showing in Mack’s first weekend with the team, the turnaround began.

“The major turning point of the season was when we got Mack,” Lamar “Accuracy” Abedi said during Tuesday’s call. “It’s almost like a switch just went off in everyone’s head right when we picked him up and everything started clicking. We started playing the game the way it needed to be played. We started doing everything properly. And ever since that moment we’ve been elevating our game play week in and week out.

“Mac’s also insanely talented so him winning all those individual fights in random areas around the map whenever he got into them really opened up the map for us and made the game feel a lot easier,” Accuracy added.

If adding Mack can be seen as the turning point to the season, last Sunday may prove to be day the Subliners realized they truly can be contenders for the championship.

“I think being able to sweep not only Toronto but (the) Huntsmen as well was huge for our confidence because it showed what we could do,” Attach said of Sunday’s double. “We’ve been struggling to get that third-map win versus a lot of the top teams. We’ve gone the distance with FaZe multiple times, lost a couple Game 5s. We got reverse swept by Florida the last tournament.

“So we were struggling to even win that Game 5,” Attach continued. “And we actually lost a Game 5 to the Huntsmen the day before (in Saturday’s second round), so to come out there Sunday and get that win 3-0 was huge for our confidence and I think everyone is going (to know) we can win can close out these series now, and that’s just going to help us.”

Winning the series also allowed the Subliners to see where their greatest improvement is needed before the playoffs, and getting the 50 points for the series win has given them the cushion they need to do just that.

“This is definitely the best time to be peaking as a team and we still have more to work on to widen our map pool and be able to play more Search and Destroy maps, more Domination maps,” Attach said. “So when we get to the Call of Duty League championship we can just play any map and control any series and be confident going into all those matches and maps.

“So with this next home series we’re going to have to, I would say make it out of groups and then maybe experiment and try a couple of maps we haven’t played too much this season, which might hurt us in the short term but it could help us in the long term at the Call of Duty League championship.”

New York Subliners Call of Duty League results:

Launch Weekend

London 3, Subliners 0

Atlanta 3, Subliners 1

London Weekend

Subliners 3, Paris 1

London 3, Subliners 2

Paris 3, Subliners 0

LOST IN GROUP PLAY

Los Angeles Weekend

Dallas 3, Subliners 1

Florida 3, Subliners 1

LOST IN GROUP PLAY

Chicago Weekend

Subliners 3, Chicago 2

Atlanta 3, Subliners 2

Chicago 3, Subliners 1

LOST IN GROUP PLAY

Florida Weekend

Toronto 3, Subliners 1

Subliners 3, Florida 0

Subliners 3, Minnesota 0

Atlanta 3, Subliners 2

LOST IN SEMIFINALS

Seattle Weekend

Subliners 3, Seattle 1

London 3, Subliners 0

Subliners 3, Los Angeles Guerrillas 1

Chicago 3, Subliners 1

LOST IN SEMIFINALS

Paris Weekend

Subliners 3, OpTic Gaming Los Angeles 1

Atlanta 3, Subliners 2

Subliners 3, Toronto 1

Florida 3, Subliners 2

LOST IN SEMIFINALS

New York Weekend

Subliners 3, Minnesota 1

Chicago 3, Subliners 2

Subliners 3, London 1

Subliners 3, Toronto 0

Subliners 3, Chicago 0

WON WEEKEND

Florida Mutineers remaining Call of Duty League schedule:

July 17: London series (open vs. Los Angeles Guerrillas)

Call of Duty League standings through Week 11:

1. Atlanta FaZe, 250 points

2. Chicago Huntsmen, 220 points

3. Florida Mutineers, 200 points

4. Dallas Empire, 190 points

5. New York Subliners, 130 points

6. Minnesota Rokkr, 120 points

7. London Royal Ravens, 100 points

T8. Optic Gaming Los Angeles, 70 points

T8. Paris Legion, 70 points

T8. Toronto Ultra, 70 points

T11. Los Angeles Guerrillas, 50 points

T11. Seattle Surge, 50 points

—Field Level Media