Atlanta FaZe stop Mutineers, reclaim top spot in CDL

The Atlanta FaZe picked up a 3-1 win over the Florida Mutineers on Thursday to reclaim sole possession of first place in the Call of Duty League.

The FaZe (4-0) jumped ahead of the Los Angeles Thieves (3-0) in the standings while the Mutineers fell to 1-3.

In other matches Thursday on Day 4 of Super Week, the New York Subliners (2-1) posted a 3-0 sweep over the Minnesota Rokkr (2-2), and OpTic Chicago (3-1) secured a 3-1 win over the Los Angeles Guerrillas (1-3).

The Call of Duty League has tabbed its current slate as Super Week, a restructured schedule of play in the wake of severe winter weather across much of the United States.

Stage I, Week 2 matches that had been scheduled for last Thursday through Sunday were moved to this week. Instead, the 20 matches from Weeks 2 and 3 are now part of Super Week, which began Monday and will run through next weekend.

The matches from Super Week will impact teams’ seedings in the Major I Tournament, which is scheduled to start March 3.

On Thursday, the Subliners had little issue in subduing the Rokkr. After breezing to a 250-82 win on Raid Hardpoint, New York shut out Minnesota 6-0 on Moscow Search and Destroy and then clinched the decision with a 3-2 victory on Raid Control.

OpTic Chicago had to rally for its win after dropping the opener 250-234 on Garrison Hardpoint. But OpTic then won three straight against the Guerrillas thanks to a 6-3 win on Moscow Search and Destroy, a 3-1 victory on Raid Control and then a 250-191 decision on Moscow Hardpoint.

The FaZe followed the same path to remain perfect on the season. After the Mutineers won the opener with a 250-196 win on Garrison Hardpoint, Atlanta took three straight maps with a 6-1 win on Moscow Search and Destroy, a 3-2 win on Garrison Control and a 250-190 tally on Moscow Hardpoint.

Three matches are scheduled for Friday:

London Royal Ravens vs. Los Angeles Thieves

Paris Legion vs. Toronto Ultra

New York Subliners vs. Dallas Empire

Call of Duty League standings, with point total, match won-loss record and game won-loss record:

1. Atlanta FaZe, 40 points, 4-0, 12-4

2. Los Angeles Thieves, 30 points, 3-0, 9-3

3. OpTic Chicago, 30 points, 3-1, 11-5

4. New York Subliners, 20 points, 2-1, 6-3

5. Dallas Empire, 20 points, 2-1, 8-5

6. Minnesota Rokkr, 20 points, 2-2, 7-8

7. Paris Legion, 10 points, 1-2, 5-6

8. Toronto Ultra, 10 points, 1-2, 5-7

9. Florida Mutineers, 10 points, 1-3, 5-10

10. Los Angeles Guerrillas, 10 points, 1-3, 5-11

11. Seattle Surge, 10 points, 1-3, 5-11

12. London Royal Ravens, 0 points, 0-3, 4-9

--Field Level Media