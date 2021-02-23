FaZe beat Ultra, grab first place in start of Super Week

The Atlanta FaZe remained unbeaten and took over first place in the adjusted start of Super Week with a 3-1 victory over the Toronto Ultra Monday in the Call of Duty League.

FaZe became the first team to reach three wins in the event. In Monday’s other match, the Florida Mutineers earned their first win by taking down the Los Angeles Guerrillas 3-1.

Atlanta and Toronto split their first two maps in a pair of toss-ups, with FaZe slipping by Ultra 250-247 on Raid Hardpoint before losing 6-3 on Raid Search and Destroy to tie the match. But Faze proved too tough in the final two maps, winning 3-0 on Raid Control and 250-128 Garrison Hardpoint for what became an easy win.

Florida got off to a sluggish start against Los Angeles, dropping the opening map 250-133 on Crossroads Hardpoint. But the Mutineers rallied to win the next three maps in taking the match, triumphing 6-3 on Miami Search and Destroy, 3-2 on Garrison Control and 250-172 on Garrison Hardpoint.

The Call of Duty League has tabbed its current slate as Super Week, a restructured schedule of play in the wake of severe winter weather across much of the United States.

Stage I, Week 2 matches that had been scheduled for last Thursday through Sunday were moved to this week. Instead, the 20 matches from Weeks 2 and 3 are now part of Super Week, which began Monday and will run through next weekend.

The matches from Super Week will impact teams’ seedings in the Major I Tournament, which is scheduled to start March 3.

Super Week action continues Tuesday with three matches:

Paris Legion vs. Florida Mutineers

New York Subliners vs. London Royal Ravens

Seattle Surge vs. Minnesota Rokkr

Call of Duty League standings, with point total, match won-loss record and game won-loss record:

1. Atlanta FaZe, 30 points, 3-0, 9-3

2. Los Angeles Thieves, 20 points, 2-0, 6-1

T3. Dallas Empire, 10 points, 1-1, 5-3

T3. OpTic Chicago, 10 points, 1-1, 5-3

T5. Florida Mutineers, 10 points, 1-1, 4-4

T5. Toronto Ultra, 10 points, 1-1, 4-4

7. Minnesota Rokkr, 10 points, 1-1, 4-5

8. Seattle Surge, 10 points, 1-1, 3-5

9. Los Angeles Guerrillas, 10 points, 1-2, 4-8

10. London Royal Ravens, 0 points, 0-1, 2-3

11. New York Subliners, 0 points, 0-1, 0-3

12. Paris Legion, 0 points, 0-2, 2-6

--Field Level Media