FaZe, Rokkr and Guerrillas earn victories at CDL

The Atlanta FaZe strengthened their grip on first place with a hard-fought 3-2 victory over Paris Legion on Saturday in the Call of Duty League.

The FaZe improved to 5-0, moving ahead of the 4-0 Los Angeles Thieves, who were idle Saturday.

In other action, the Minnesota Rokkr swept their way past London Royal Ravens 3-0 and the Los Angeles Guerrillas clipped the Toronto Ultra 3-2.

The Call of Duty League has tabbed its current slate as Super Week, a restructured schedule of play in the wake of severe winter weather across much of the United States.

Stage I, Week 2 matches that had been scheduled for last Thursday through Sunday were moved to this week. Instead, the 20 matches from Weeks 2 and 3 are now part of Super Week, which began Monday and will run through next weekend.

The matches from Super Week will impact teams’ seedings in the Major I Tournament, which is scheduled to start March 3.

FaZe dropped two of the first three rounds to Paris Legion, sandwiching a 6-5 win on Checkmate SND with losses on Checkmate Hardpoint (250-249) and Garrison Control (3-1). FaZe then won the last two rounds, 250-218 on Raid Hardpoint and 6-4 on Raid SND.

The Rokkr had no such drama with the Ravens, winning 250-157 on Raid Hardpoint, 6-4 on Moscow SND and 3-2 on Raid Control.

The Guerrillas rallied from a round down to defeat Ultra, who took the opener 250-242 on Crossroads Hardpoint. The Guerrillas took the next two - 6-1 on Moscow SND, 3-1 on Raid Control - before Ultra knotted the affair at 2 all with a 250-199 win on Garrison Hardpoint. But LA took Raid SND 6-1 to seal the win.

Super Week continues Sunday

Seattle Surge vs. New York Subliners

Florida Mutineers vs. OpTic Chicago

Los Angeles Thieves vs. Dallas Empire

Call of Duty League standings, with point total, match won-loss record and game won-loss record

T1. Atlanta FaZe, 50 points, 5-0, 15-6

T1. Los Angeles Thieves, 40 points, 4-0, 12-4

3. OpTic Chicago, 30 points, 3-1, 11-5

4. Dallas Empire, 30 points, 3-1, 11-7

5. Minnesota Rokkr, 30 points, 3-2, 10-8

6. New York Subliners, 20 points, 2-2, 8-6

7. Paris Legion, 20 points, 2-3, 10-11

8. Los Angeles Guerrillas, 20 points, 2-3, 8-13

9. Florida Mutineers, 10 points, 1-3, 5-10

10. Seattle Surge, 10 points, 1-3, 5-11

11. Toronto Ultra, 10 points, 1-4, 9-13

12. London Royal Ravens, 0 points, 0-6, 5-15

--Field Level Media