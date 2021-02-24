Sweeps dominate Call of Duty's Day 2 of Super Week

Three Call of Duty matches ended in sweeps Tuesday as the Minnesota Rokkr, New York Subliners and Paris Legion rolled to victories on Day 2 of Super Week.
The Rokkr breezed past the Seattle Surge, 250-163 on Checkmate Hardpoint, 6-5 on Raid SND and 3-2 on Raid Control.
The Subliners took down London Royal Ravens 250-151 on Garrison Hardpoint, 6-1 on Checkmate SND and 3-0 on Checkmate Control.
Paris Legion escaped the basement with their first wins of the campaign. Legion clipped the Florida Mutineers 222-220 on Garrison Hardpoint, 6-4 on Checkmate SND and 3-1 on Raid Control.
The Call of Duty League has tabbed its current slate as Super Week, a restructured schedule of play in the wake of severe winter weather across much of the United States.
Stage I, Week 2 matches that had been scheduled for last Thursday through Sunday were moved to this week. Instead, the 20 matches from Weeks 2 and 3 are now part of Super Week, which began Monday and will run through next weekend.
The matches from Super Week will impact teams’ seedings in the Major I Tournament, which is scheduled to start March 3.
Super Week action continues Wednesday with three matches:
London Royal Ravens vs. Dallas Empire
Seattle Surge vs. Los Angeles Thieves
Toronto Ultra vs. Optic Chicago
Call of Duty League standings, with point total, match won-loss record and game won-loss record:
1. Atlanta FaZe, 30 points, 3-0, 9-3
2. Los Angeles Thieves, 20 points, 2-0, 6-1
3. Minnesota Rokkr, 20 points, 2-1, 7-5
T4. Dallas Empire, 10 points, 1-1, 5-3
T4. OpTic Chicago, 10 points, 1-1, 5-3
T6. New York Subliners, 10 points, 1-1, 3-3
T6. Toronto Ultra, 10 points, 1-1, 4-4
8. Paris Legion, 10 points, 1-2, 5-6
9. Florida Mutineers, 10 points, 1-2, 4-7
10. Los Angeles Guerrillas, 10 points, 1-2, 4-8
11. Seattle Surge, 10 points, 1-2, 3-8
12. London Royal Ravens, 0 points, 0-2, 2-6
