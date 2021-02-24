Sweeps dominate CDL's Day 2 of Super Week

Three Call of Duty League matches ended in sweeps Tuesday as the Minnesota Rokkr, New York Subliners and Paris Legion rolled to victories on Day 2 of Super Week.

The Rokkr breezed past the Seattle Surge, 250-163 on Checkmate Hardpoint, 6-5 on Raid SND and 3-2 on Raid Control.

The Subliners took down London Royal Ravens 250-151 on Garrison Hardpoint, 6-1 on Checkmate SND and 3-0 on Checkmate Control.

Paris Legion escaped the basement with their first wins of the campaign. Legion clipped the Florida Mutineers 222-220 on Garrison Hardpoint, 6-4 on Checkmate SND and 3-1 on Raid Control.

The Call of Duty League has tabbed its current slate as Super Week, a restructured schedule of play in the wake of severe winter weather across much of the United States.

Stage I, Week 2 matches that had been scheduled for last Thursday through Sunday were moved to this week. Instead, the 20 matches from Weeks 2 and 3 are now part of Super Week, which began Monday and will run through next weekend.

The matches from Super Week will impact teams’ seedings in the Major I Tournament, which is scheduled to start March 3.

Super Week action continues Wednesday with three matches:

London Royal Ravens vs. Dallas Empire

Seattle Surge vs. Los Angeles Thieves

Toronto Ultra vs. Optic Chicago

Call of Duty League standings, with point total, match won-loss record and game won-loss record:

1. Atlanta FaZe, 30 points, 3-0, 9-3

2. Los Angeles Thieves, 20 points, 2-0, 6-1

3. Minnesota Rokkr, 20 points, 2-1, 7-5

T4. Dallas Empire, 10 points, 1-1, 5-3

T4. OpTic Chicago, 10 points, 1-1, 5-3

T6. New York Subliners, 10 points, 1-1, 3-3

T6. Toronto Ultra, 10 points, 1-1, 4-4

8. Paris Legion, 10 points, 1-2, 5-6

9. Florida Mutineers, 10 points, 1-2, 4-7

10. Los Angeles Guerrillas, 10 points, 1-2, 4-8

11. Seattle Surge, 10 points, 1-2, 3-8

12. London Royal Ravens, 0 points, 0-2, 2-6

