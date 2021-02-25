Thieves edge Surge, remain unbeaten in CDL

The Los Angeles Thieves earned a 3-2 win over the Seattle Surge on Wednesday to climb into a tie for first place in the Call of Duty League.

The Thieves (3-0) are now level with the Atlanta FaZe (3-0) atop the league while the Surge slipped to 1-3.

In other action Wednesday on Day 3 of the Super Week, the defending champion Dallas Empire (2-1) posted a 3-2 win over the London Royal Ravens (0-3), and OpTic Chicago (2-1) notched a 3-1 victory against the Toronto Ultra (1-2).

The Call of Duty League has tabbed its current slate as Super Week, a restructured schedule of play in the wake of severe winter weather across much of the United States.

Stage I, Week 2 matches that had been scheduled for last Thursday through Sunday were moved to this week. Instead, the 20 matches from Weeks 2 and 3 are now part of Super Week, which began Monday and will run through next weekend.

The matches from Super Week will impact teams’ seedings in the Major I Tournament, which is scheduled to start March 3.

On Wednesday, the Thieves opened with a 250-231 win on Checkmate Hardpoint, but the Surge bounced back to capture Raid Search and Destroy 6-4. Los Angeles prevailed 3-2 on Raid Control before Seattle won Moscow Hardpoint 250-222. On the decisive fifth map, Moscow Search and Destroy, the Thieves won 6-0.

The Royal Ravens took Moscow Hardpoint 250-160 before the Empire prevailed 6-3 on Moscow Search and Destroy and 3-2 on Garrison Control. London pushed the match to the limit by claiming Garrison Hardpoint 235-228, but Dallas sealed the victory by taking Miami Search and Destroy 6-4.

OpTic began with a dominating 250-68 win on Checkmate Hardpoint. The Ultra took Raid Search and Destroy 6-4 before Chicago pulled away with a 3-1 win on Raid Control and a 250-218 victory on Raid Hardpoint.

Three matches are scheduled for Thursday:

New York Subliners vs. Minnesota Rokkr

Los Angeles Guerrillas vs. OpTic Chicago

Florida Mutineers vs. Atlanta FaZe

Call of Duty League standings, with point total, match won-loss record and game won-loss record:

T1. Atlanta FaZe, 30 points, 3-0, 9-3

T1. Los Angeles Thieves, 30 points, 3-0, 9-3

3. OpTic Chicago, 20 points, 2-1, 8-4

4. Dallas Empire, 20 points, 2-1, 8-5

5. Minnesota Rokkr, 20 points, 2-1, 7-5

6. New York Subliners, 10 points, 1-1, 3-3

7. Paris Legion, 10 points, 1-2, 5-6

8. Toronto Ultra, 10 points, 1-2, 5-7

9. Florida Mutineers, 10 points, 1-2, 4-7

10. Los Angeles Guerrillas, 10 points, 1-2, 4-8

11. Seattle Surge, 10 points, 1-3, 5-11

12. London Royal Ravens, 0 points, 0-3, 4-9

