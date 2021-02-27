Thieves, Legion, Empire earn CDL victories

The Los Angeles Thieves forged a tie for first place in the Call of Duty League by beating the last-place London Royal Ravens 3-1 on Friday.

The Thieves (4-0) are now level with the Atlanta FaZe (4-0), who were idle Friday. The Royal Ravens slipped to 0-4.

In other action Friday on Day 5 of Super Week, the Paris Legion (2-2) posted a 3-2 win over the Toronto Ultra (1-3), and the defending champion Dallas Empire (3-1) pulled off a reverse sweep for a 3-2 victory over the New York Subliners (2-2).

The Call of Duty League has tabbed its current slate as Super Week, a restructured schedule of play in the wake of severe winter weather across much of the United States.

Stage I, Week 2 matches that had been scheduled for last Thursday through Sunday were moved to this week. Instead, the 20 matches from Weeks 2 and 3 are now part of Super Week, which began Monday and will run through next weekend.

The matches from Super Week will impact teams’ seedings in the Major I Tournament, which is scheduled to start March 3.

On Friday, the Thieves jumped on top with a 250-137 victory on Moscow Hardpoint and a 6-4 triumph on Garrison Search and Destroy. The Royal Ravens claimed Garrison Control 3-1 before Los Angeles sealed the match with a 250-192 win on Garrison Hardpoint.

The Legion took Raid Hardpoint 250-225, but the Ultra replied by claiming Moscow Search and Destroy 6-3 and Raid Control 3-0. Paris bounced back to win Garrison Hardpoint 250-211 and Miami Search and Destroy 6-3.

The Subliners were in control of their match early, winning Checkmate Hardpoint 250-138 and Checkmate Search and Destroy 6-3. However, the Empire rallied to take Raid Control 3-2, Garrison Hardpoint 250-171 and Miami Search and Destroy 6-3.

Super Week continues over the weekend

Saturday

Paris Legion vs. Atlanta FaZe

London Royal Ravens vs. Minnesota Rokkr

Los Angeles Guerrillas vs. Toronto Ultra

Sunday

Seattle Surge vs. New York Subliners

Florida Mutineers vs. OpTic Chicago

Los Angeles Thieves vs. Dallas Empire

Call of Duty League standings, with point total, match won-loss record and game won-loss record

T1. Atlanta FaZe, 40 points, 4-0, 12-4

T1. Los Angeles Thieves, 40 points, 4-0, 12-4

3. OpTic Chicago, 30 points, 3-1, 11-5

4. Dallas Empire, 30 points, 3-1, 11-7

5. New York Subliners, 20 points, 2-2, 8-6

6. Paris Legion, 20 points, 2-2, 8-8

7. Minnesota Rokkr, 20 points, 2-2, 7-8

8. Toronto Ultra, 10 points, 1-3, 7-10

9. Florida Mutineers, 10 points, 1-3, 5-10

T10. Los Angeles Guerrillas, 10 points, 1-3, 5-11

T10. Seattle Surge, 10 points, 1-3, 5-11

12. London Royal Ravens, 0 points, 0-4, 5-12

