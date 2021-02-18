CDL creates 'Super Week' after Week 2 weather postponements

The Call of Duty League unveiled plans on Thursday for what it’s calling Super Week, a restructured schedule of play in the wake of severe winter weather across much of the United States.

Stage I, Week 2 matches that had been scheduled for Thursday through Sunday have been moved to next week. Instead, the 20 matches from Weeks 2 and 3 are now part of Super Week, which will begin Monday and run through next weekend.

First-day action at Super Week consists of Group B doubleheaders with the Florida Mutineers (0-1) facing the Los Angeles Guerrillas (1-1) and the Toronto Ultra (1-0) taking on the Atlanta FaZe (2-0). Tripleheaders will be played Tuesday through Sunday.

Play will begin at 3 p.m. ET daily, with all matches available to watch on the league’s YouTube channel.

The matches from Super Week will impact teams’ seedings in the Major I Tournament, which is scheduled to start March 3.

