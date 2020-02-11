Tespa to launch CoD Varsity Invitational

Collegiate esports league operator Tespa is marking the return of a Call of Duty series, announcing the creation of a Varsity Invitational, a collegiate ladder and a duos tournament later in 2020.

Call of Duty teams at the university level have until Friday to be considered for the Varsity Invitational. Every university that supports esports as a student activity is eligible to register. Registration information is available at the CoDCompetitive page at reddit.com.

The return to a college-level CoD tournament comes on the heels of the formation of the professional Call of Duty League, which started this year and held “launch weekend” Jan. 24-26 at Minneapolis. Game modes for the Varsity Invitational will mirror those of the Call of Duty League.

Search and Destroy, Hardpoint and Domination will make up play in the regular season. The varsity series will be hosted on all platforms but will be input-locked to the controller setting for the entirety of the invitational.

The collegiate ladder will help players to match up against those with a similar skill level. Information on a duos tournament will be announced at a later date.

—Field Level Media