Toronto Ultra, Bud Light agree to sponsorship

The Toronto Ultra signed a sponsorship deal with Bud Light, parent organization OverActive Media announced Tuesday.

Contract terms were not announced.

The pairing will focus on creating social content to spur fan interaction within the Call of Duty League community. They’re also offering an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the upcoming Stage 5 Major.

OverActive Media has a long list of high-profile partners, which includes Red Bull, TD Bank, Universal Music Canada, Bell and Canon. The Ultra are the latest in a line of esports teams being sponsored by Bud Light, with a roster that already includes Evil Geniuses.

“Continuing to expand into the world of esports in Canada is an exciting move for us, and we’re thrilled to leverage the Bud Light brand to help raise awareness for the Toronto ULTRA players and gaming culture overall,” said Mike D’Agostini, senior marketing director at Bud Light Canada. “The team shares Bud Light’s fun and social spirit, and we’re eager to produce collaborative content this summer that fans across all our brands can enjoy.”

--Field Level Media