Crimsix calls Ultra 'anti-player'

Three-time Call of Duty world champion Ian “Crimsix” Porter blasted the Toronto Ultra for the way they allegedly treated players in the 2020 season.

Crimsix posted a portion of a recent CAEsports podcast, in which hosts Spencer Chaisson and Kristopher Kahls wondered why the Seattle Surge signed Daniel “Loony” Loza, to his Twitter account. Crimsix responded by saying that Loony, who was on the Ultra this season, made his teammates better players, then went on to criticize the Toronto franchise.

“Ultra forced their full roster of 10 to stay in Toronto in the middle of a pandemic. Threatening to not pay non-starters if they went home,” Crimsix wrote.

He continued:

“Despite winning the Toronto home series leading to champs, @BrackCN (who has never played a single league match), had to fight Ultra to return home for his grandpa’s OPEN HEART SURGERY. There was absolutely no chance he would’ve been subbed in.”

Carson “Brack” Newberry confirmed Crimsix’s story in a social media post shared by Dot Esports:

“a full months worth of salary they arent paying me cuz I was with my grandpa during a high risk open heart surgery,” he wrote. “now I gotta fight through challengers because an opportunity never opened up when I grinded respawn/snd all year.”

Crimsix also said there are “rumors that these clowns” want to split prize winnings with Ultra players on a 50/50 basis next season.

“One of the most anti-player organizations I’ve seen,” he concluded his post.

The Ultra did not immediately respond to any of players’ allegations.

Toronto finished 11-13 in the Call of Duty League in 2020.

Crimsix, 27, plays for the Dallas Empire, which won the league championship. He is the winningest player in Call of Duty history with 37 major tournament wins.

--Field Level Media