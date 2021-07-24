Ultra stay unbeaten, top Mutineers in CDL Stage 5, Week 3

In a matchup of unbeaten sides in Group B, the Toronto Ultra took down the Florida Mutineers 3-1 and improved to 4-0 Friday in Call of Duty League Stage 5 action.

In the only other match of the day, the Dallas Empire swept the Seattle Surge 3-0 and moved into a tie with Florida for second place in Group B at 3-1.

The Ultra took the first map by winning 214-202 on Garrison Hardpoint, but the Mutineers got revenge on Standoff Search and Destroy with a close 6-5 victory.

Toronto took over from there. The Ultra won 3-2 on Garrison Control and finished Florida off with a 250-137 triumph on Raid Hardpoint.

Dallas jumped on Seattle early with a 250-168 win on Raid Hardpoint. From there, the Empire remained in control and added victories of 6-3 on Standoff Search and Destroy and 3-2 on Garrison Control for the sweep.

The league’s 12 teams are split into two groups of six across three weeks of action to determine seeding for the Stage 5 major, which begins July 29. All group-stage matches and playoff matches are best-of-five except for the Aug. 1 grand final, which will be best-of-nine.

Stage 5, Week 3 continues Saturday with three matches:

--Paris Legion vs. London Royal Ravens

--Minnesota Rokkr vs. Florida Mutineers

--OpTic Chicago vs. Los Angeles Thieves

Call of Duty League Stage 5 group standings, with match win-loss record, map win-loss record and map differential:

Group A

1. OpTic Chicago, 4-0, 12-2, +10

2. Atlanta FaZe, 3-1, 11-4, +7

3. Los Angeles Thieves, 2-2, 8-9, -1

T4. New York Subliners, 1-3, 7-11, -4

T4. Paris Legion, 1-3, 5-10, -5

T4. London Royal Ravens, 1-3, 4-11, -7

Group B

1. Toronto Ultra, 4-0, 12-2, +10

T2. Florida Mutineers, 3-1, 10-6, +4

T2. Dallas Empire, 3-1, 10-4, +6

4. Minnesota Rokkr, 2-2, 8-7, +1

T5. Los Angeles Guerrillas, 0-4, 2-12, -10

T5. Seattle Surge, 0-4, 1-12, -11

--Field Level Media