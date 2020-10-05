Brack: Guerrillas offered to pay missing Ultra salary

Carson “Brack” Newberry’s ongoing rift with the Toronto Ultra took another twist with the player saying the Los Angeles Guerrillas offered to pay the final month of salary that Toronto has refused to pay.

“Los Angeles Guerrillas reached out and offered to cover the part that Ultra didn’t,” Brack told Breaking Point. “I didn’t expect it at all, but it was so generous for them to offer. Can’t say enough about what Guerrillas did for me in this situation.”

The Ultra came under fire last month after Call of Duty world champion Ian “Crimsix” Porter called the team “anti-player” for the way it allegedly treated players during the inaugural 2020 season. That included Brack claiming he was mistreated while tending to his grandfather, who had to undergo open heart surgery.

After Brack’s claim, the Ultra released a statement titled, “The truth about Brack.”

The Ultra claimed that Brack asked to leave the team and the city of Toronto during the season for a family emergency, and that the team continued to pay him, “despite the fact that we had no contractual or legal obligation to do so, so that he could be with his loved ones without financial pressure to return to his job.”

The team stated that within days, Brack claimed he was sick and the team continued to pay him. The team said it decided to stop paying him only after finding out Brack “had cleaned out his belongings from his residence in advance of leaving Toronto for the family emergency, indicating to us that he never intended to return to his work duties in the first place.”

Shortly after the Ultra’s statement was released, Brack posted his own statement along with what he claimed was a doctor’s note.

“Didn’t plan on saying anything, but with Toronto Ultra releasing a statement, I find it necessary to come out and tell my side,” Brack tweeted before attaching a screen capture of his letter.

Brack claimed he contracted a staph infection while away from the club but, despite a doctor’s note that ordered Brack not to travel for at least 14 days, the team stopped paying him at that point. He included an image of the doctor’s note in his tweet.

Brack also claimed that while he did indeed move his furniture out of where he was staying in Toronto, he did so because it would be easier than returning during the COVID-19 pandemic, and claimed the team knew this ahead of time.

He also claimed he would have scrimmaged and done “any media duties required” from his home.

Brack, a substitute the entire 2020 Call of Duty League season, and the Ultra parted ways last month.

Part of Crimsix’s issues with how the Ultra handled the situation was the team’s stance toward Brack’s absence. On Sept. 24, Crimsix tweeted there was, “absolutely no chance he would’ve been subbed in.”

