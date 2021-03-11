Methodz says he's been benched by Ultra

The Toronto Ultra, who have lost five of their first eight matches in the Call of Duty League season, prompting an unexpected roster move.

The Ultra benched veteran Anthony “Methodz” Zinni, with the announcement coming not from the team but from the player, whose tweet made clear just how startling he thought the roster shakeup was.

“Not really sure what to say or do, this is my best game since WW2 and obviously wasn’t expecting this,” he tweeted. He was referring to Black Ops Cold War, the CDL’s format this season.

With the Ultra having only Jamie “Insight” Craven on the bench, he could be moving into a starter’s role.

In later tweets, the 23-year-old Methodz said he won’t be sitting idly by, instead preparing for the Challengers competition, which the Ultra approved, according to Dexerto.com.

Among his Challengers teammates, he announced, will be former Los Angeles Guerrillas player Jacob “Decemate” Cato, Los Angeles Thieves substitute Zack “Drazah” Jordan and former Luminosity Gaming player Christopher “TwerK” Nava.

“I’m confident I’ll be back where I belong in due time & I appreciate all of your guys’ support more than you know,” Methodz added.

--Field Level Media