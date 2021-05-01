Ultra, Rokkr post wins in CDL Stage 3

The Toronto Ultra maintained their perfect record in the Call of Duty League’s Stage 3, routing the Los Angeles Guerrillas 3-0 on Friday.
The Ultra have yet to drop a map in three Stage 3 matches.
In the day’s other match, both of which were in Group A, the Minnesota Rokkr pulled away for a 3-1 win over the Paris Legion.
In Stage 3, the 12 Call of Duty League teams are divided in two groups for three weeks of round-robin play through May 9. The teams’ group standings will determine their seeding for the Stage 3 Major, scheduled for May 10-16.
On Friday, the Ultra edged the Guerrillas 250-247 on Apocalypse Hardpoint and 6-5 on Express Search and Destroy before closing the series with a 3-0 win on Raid Control.
The Legion jumped on top of the Rokkr with a 250-169 victory on Checkmate Hardpoint. However, Minnesota rallied to claim Miami Search and Destroy 6-2, Garrison Control 3-0 and Apocalypse Hardpoint 250-151.
Week 3 of Stage 3 continues Saturday with three matches:
--Group B: Atlanta FaZe vs. London Royal Ravens
--Group A: Dallas Empire vs. Los Angeles Guerrillas
--Group B: New York Subliners vs. Seattle Surge
Call of Duty League Stage 3 group standings
Group A:
1. Toronto Ultra, 3-0, 9-0, +9
T2. Los Angeles Guerrillas 1-1, 3-3, 0
T2. Minnesota Rokkr, 1-1, 4-4, 0
T4. Dallas Empire, 1-1, 3-4, -1
T4. Florida Mutineers, 1-1, 3-4, -1
6. Paris Legion, 0-3, 2-9, -7
Group B:
1. OpTic Chicago 2-0, 6-1, +5
2. Los Angeles Thieves 2-1, 8-6, +2
T3. New York Subliners 1-1, 5-5, 0
T3. Atlanta FaZe, 1-1, 5-5, 0
5. London Royal Ravens, 1-2, 5-8, -3
6. Seattle Surge 0-2, 2-6, -4
--Field Level Media