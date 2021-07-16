Ultra, Rokkr open week with wins at CDL Stage 5

The Toronto Ultra and Minnesota Rokkr vanquished winless opponents to kick off the second week of Stage 5 action Thursday in the Call of Duty League.

Toronto dominated the Los Angeles Guerrillas to remain undefeated for the stage and grab the top spot in Group B. The Ultra won 250-75 on Garrison Hardpoint, 6-3 on Moscow Search and Destroy and 3-0 on Garrison Control.

Minnesota handled the Seattle Surge in a similar fashion. The Rokkr secured wins of 250-158 on Checkmate Hardpoint, 6-3 on Standoff Search and Destroy and 3-0 on Garrison Control.

The 12 teams are split into two groups of six across three weeks of action to determine seeding for the Stage 5 major, which begins July 21. All group-stage matches and playoff matches are best-of-five except for the July 25 grand final, which will be best-of-nine.

Stage 5, Week 2 continues Friday with two matches:

Dallas Empire vs. Florida Mutineers

Atlanta FaZe vs. Los Angeles Thieves

Call of Duty League Stage 5 group standings, with match win-loss record, map win-loss record and map differential:

Group A

T1. Atlanta FaZe, 2-0, 6-0, +6

T1. OpTic Chicago, 2-0, 6-0, +6

T1. Los Angeles Thieves, 2-0, 6-3, +3

T4. New York Subliners, 0-2, 2-6, -4

T4. London Royal Ravens, 0-2, 1-6, -5

T4. Paris Legion, 0-2, 0-6, -6

Group B

1. Toronto Ultra, 2-0, 6-1, +5

2. Minnesota Rokkr, 2-1, 7-4, +3

T3. Dallas Empire, 1-0, 3-0, +3

T3. Florida Mutineers, 1-0, 3-1, +2

T5. Seattle Surge, 0-2, 1-6, -5

T5. Los Angeles Guerrillas, 0-3, 1-9, -8

