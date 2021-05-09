Toronto completes perfect run through CDL Stage 3 group play

The Toronto Ultra became the second team this season to complete a stage with an undefeated record, beating the Paris Legion 3-0 on Saturday to improve to 5-0 in the Call of Duty League Stage 3.

The Ultra finished group play as the Group A winner, two games better than the Florida Mutineers (3-2) -- a 3-2 winner over the Los Angeles Guerrillas in Saturday’s third and final match.

In the day’s middle match, the New York Subliners defeated the Los Angeles Thieves 3-1 to finish Group B play with a 4-1 record. The Atlanta FaZe sit at 3-1 in Group B with a match to play Sunday.

The FaZe are the only other team go unbeaten in group play throughout a stage, finishing 5-0 in Group B in Stage 1.

In Saturday’s first match, Toronto took Garrison Hardpoint 226-210, Raid Search and Destroy 6-3 and Garrison Control 3-1 to sweep the Legion, who fell to 1-4.

The Subliners had a more difficult time in their match, winning 250-93 on Garrison Hardpoint and edging the Thieves 6-5 on Miami Search and Destroy before dropping Raid Control 3-2. But the Subliners ended L.A.’s hopes of an upset with a 250-219 win on Raid Hardpoint, dropping the Thieves to 3-2.

In the day’s closest match, the Mutineers and Guerrillas (1-4) traded maps throughout, with Florida winning Checkmate Hardpoint 250-155 before dropping Express Search and Destroy 6-5 to open the match. The Mutineers responded with a 3-1 in on Garrison Control, but L.A. rebounded with a 250-139 win on Garrison Hardpoint. In the final map, Florida won 6-4 on Moscow Search and Destroy to claim the series.

In Stage 3, the 12 Call of Duty League teams are divided in two groups for three weeks of round-robin play through Sunday. The teams’ group standings will determine their seeding for the Stage 3 Major, scheduled for Monday through May 16.

Group play for Stage 3 -- the Dallas Empire’s home series -- concludes Sunday with three more matches:

--London Royal Ravens vs. Seattle Surge

--OpTic Chicago vs. Atlanta FaZe

--Minnesota Rokkr vs. Dallas Empire

Call of Duty League Stage 3 group standings

Group A:

1. Toronto Ultra, 5-0, 15-1, +14

2. Florida Mutineers, 3-2, 10-9, +1

3. Minnesota Rokkr, 2-2, 8-9, -1

4. Dallas Empire, 2-2, 6-9, -3

5. Los Angeles Guerrillas 1-4, 9-12, -3

6. Paris Legion, 1-4, 5-13, -8

Group B:

1. New York Subliners 4-1, 14-7, +7

2. Atlanta FaZe, 3-1, 11-8, +3

3. Los Angeles Thieves 3-2, 12-10, +2

4. OpTic Chicago 2-2, 8-7, +1

5. London Royal Ravens, 1-3, 7-11, -4

6. Seattle Surge 0-4, 3-12, -9

