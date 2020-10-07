Ultra re-sign Bance, Methodz

Since the end of the Call of Duty League season, many teams have opted to rebuild their rosters from scratch. The Toronto Ultra are taking the opposite approach.

The Ultra re-signed the remaining two members of their 2020 team opting to try to build on team familiarity heading into the new season.

The team announced the return of Ben “Bance” Bance and Anthony “Methodz” Zinni on Tuesday. They will join Tobias “CleanX” Juul Jonsson and Cameron “Cammy” McKilligan for another season.

In the inaugural Call of Duty League season in 2020, the Ultra finished 11-13. They were eliminated in the fourth round of the playoffs.

