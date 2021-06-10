Ultra, Surge open Week 3 with victories at CDL Stage 4

The Toronto Ultra and Seattle Surge opened Call of Duty League Stage 4, Week 3 with victories on Thursday in the Los Angeles Thieves home series.

The Ultra swept the Los Angeles Guerrillas while the Surge outlasted OpTic Chicago in a back-and-forth affair.

The Ultra made quick work of the Guerrillas, winning 250-136 on Garrison Hardpoint, 6-3 on Express Search and Destroy and capping the victory 3-1 on Raid Control.

The Surge, however, had to work for their victory. Seattle opened with a 250-232 win on Raid Hardpoint. OpTic Chicago responded with a 6-3 win on Moscow Search and Destroy. Surge went back with a 3-1 decision on Checkmate Control. But OpTic took Checkmate Hardpoint 250-227 to force a fifth map. The Surge then clinched it 6-4 on Raid Search and Destroy.

It snapped a 10-match losing streak for Seattle, which hadn’t won since April 8.

Action picks back up Friday with two matches:

London Royal Ravens vs. New York Subliners

Minnesota Rokkr vs. Los Angeles Thieves

Call of Duty League Stage 4 group standings, with match win-loss record, map win-loss record, map differential and total points:

Group A

1. Atlanta FaZe, 4-0, 12-1, +11 -- 40 points

T2. OpTic Chicago, 2-2, 8-7, +1 -- 20 points

T2. Minnesota Rokkr, 2-1, 6-5, +1 -- 20 points

T4. Paris Legion, 1-3, 6-10, -4 -- 10 points

T4. Los Angeles Thieves, 1-2, 4-8, -4 -- 10 points

6. Seattle Surge, 1-3, 6-11, -5 -- 10 points

Group B

1. New York Subliners, 3-0, 9-5, +4, 30 points

2. Toronto Ultra, 3-1, 11-3, +8 -- 30 points

3. Florida Mutineers, 3-1, 11-6, +5 -- 30 points

4. Dallas Empire, 2-2, 8-8, 0 -- 20 points

T5. London Royal Ravens, 0-3, 2-9, -7 -- 0 points

T5. Los Angeles Guerrillas, 0-4, 2-12, -10 -- 0 points

--Field Level Media